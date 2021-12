The new minimum wage has been set at 7,000 TL gross and 6,900 TL net, Yeniduzen reported.

The last minimum wage was set at 4,970 TL gross and 4,324 TL net.

The new minimum comes into effect on 1 January.

The rates are as follows: Hourly: 40.38 TL, Daily: 323.07 TL, Weekly: 1615.38 TL, Monthly: 7.000.00 TL

Yeniduzen