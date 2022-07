Friday, 8 July 2022

The Minimum Wage Commission held a meeting on Thursday evening which lasted five hours, BRT reported.

At the meeting chaired by the Minister of Labour and Social Security Hasan Taçoy, it was decided that the new minimum wage would be 8,600 TL per month.

The new minimum monthly salary will be 9,885 TL gross and 8,600 TL net.

BRTK