Monday, 20 November 2023

Turkish Naval Forces will be stationed at a new naval base to be built in Iskele*, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu stated, Kibris Postasi reports.

This implies that the Turkish Naval Forces will directly establish combat forces in North Cyprus.

Admiral Tatlıoğlu said, “We are building a new naval base in the Northeast of Famagusta in Cyprus. The Turkish Naval Forces will be permanently stationed there“.

He made significant statements regarding the security of the Black Sea. He said, “There are various problems in the Black Sea region. NATO is trying to take some measures in the Black Sea. However, we declare that we will take these measures ourselves in the Black Sea and express that we do not want NATO or the United States in the Black Sea“.

Pointing out that the number of naval ships in Greece is now almost the same as Turkey’s, despite being much lower in the past, Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu said, “Therefore, we have shipping needs on various platforms. We conduct our operations all over the world“.

After starting to combat irregular migration, Tatlıoğlu stated that the number of migrants has decreased by 98%.

Admiral Tatlıoğlu said, “We are very determined in our activities. In the Eastern Mediterranean, the Black Sea, we protect our naval interests“. He mentioned the dispatch of Turkish ships to the vicinity of Libya in connection with the events in Libya.

*In August 2018, LGC News published an article stating that Turkey wanted to establish a naval base in North Cyprus given the increasing presence of numerous other countries’ naval forces in the Eastern Mediterranean. [Ed.]

Kibris Postasi