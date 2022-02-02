Wednesday, 02 February, 2022.

The new subtype of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has appeared in some individuals in South Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reported.

The Omicron variant is present in 92 percent of coronavirus infections in the south while the Omicron-2 sub-variant is seen in some individuals. This has led to abandoning the easing of restrictions in the south.

Greek Cypriot daily Haravgi writes that the new sub-variant is even more aggressive in its ability to infect than the more common Omicron variant. However, the new sub-variant is considered to be milder in its effects.

Kibris Postasi