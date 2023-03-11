Sunday, 11 March 2023

The budget allocated by Turkey to construct the new presidential palace and complex could have paid for the construction of 104 new schools, Secretary-General of the Cyprus Turkish Teachers’ Union (KTÖS), Burak Maviş said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Addressing Minister of Education Nazım Çavuşoğlu, Maviş said, “While teacher unions have been revealing the real situation of schools with protests, strikes and press statements for decades, we have not forgotten that you attacked teachers and unions a few months ago. Let them make headlines by protecting education and children, instead of being headlines by posting photographs“.

He stated that a mediocre government had plunged society into darkness, Maviş said, “The Karakol Primary School did not offer education in a tent even during the years of social conflicts”, he said.

Mavis asked why the education minister had not announced the results of the risk assessment regarding school buildings. The report was requested following the devastation caused by a number of earthquakes in Turkey, which brought up the question of how earthquake-proof were buildings in North Cyprus and also served as a reminder of the dilapidated stated of many school buildings in the country.

Kibris Postasi