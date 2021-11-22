As of today, Monday, when crossing the border, even if you are vaccinated against Covid-19, you will be required to present a negative antigen or PRC test certificate taken within seven days before crossing, BRT reported.

Unvaccinated people will be required to produce a negative antigen or PCR test certificate taken no more than 72 hours prior to crossing the border.

A written statement issued earlier by the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Goodwill Mission in Cyprus, stated that following evaluations by the bilateral Health Technical Committee, it was decided that given the rising infection rates, the situation should be treated as Level 3, that is, Dark Red.

High school students and residents of Lower Pirgo will be required to have a PCR test valid for up to seven days.

