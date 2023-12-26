A new system regarding the provision of prescriptions by state and freelance doctors will be introduced, Kibris Postasi reports.

The Social Insurance Department affiliated with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security has announced that the new system will come into effect on 1 January, 2024.

The department announced that two fundamental changes have been made to the system.

Pharmacists and doctors who have been under investigation into prescription fraud and whose ability to write online prescriptions has been suspended must apply to the department. If approved by the Administrative Board, they will be able to sign a new contract and resume writing online prescriptions.

According to another statement from the department, as of January 1, 2024, there will be a change in the application regarding the reimbursements and discounted drug purchases for insured individuals.

The changes in our system are structured in two fundamental principles.

Drugs prescribed on prescriptions obtained from public health service providers Drugs prescribed on prescriptions of freelance working doctors

As of January 1, 2024, prescriptions written in state hospitals will be directly provided at discounted rates from our contracted pharmacies, similar to the practice applied to drugs written by contracted doctors (Retired insured individuals will receive their medications by paying the VAT, if any, equivalent substitute cost, and 20% of the drug cost). In this way, insured individuals will be able to benefit from their medication without the need to apply to our branch and bureau offices. For drugs obtained from non-contracted pharmacies, as before January 1, 2024, insured individuals can apply to our Regional and Bureau Directorates with the prescription, receipt, and invoice, and the refund amount will be transferred to the insured individual’s declared bank account within the legal framework. As of January 1, 2024, insured individuals will be able to obtain prescriptions for chronic illnesses for up to six months, either from state hospitals or private doctors, and they will be able to purchase medications every month without the need for a prescription. Individuals aged 40 and above and their dependents will be able to benefit from a maximum of 8 discounted items of medication per month. Individuals under the age of 40 will be able to purchase four discounted items of medication per month for themselves and their dependents. In addition to the mentioned rights, for medications defined by a doctor as being for a chronic illness, they can pay for 4 items, and for committee-approved medications, regardless of the number of items, they can pay for medications at a discounted rate. Our department will cover prescriptions of all doctors, regardless of whether they have a contract or not (Public doctors cannot write e-prescriptions outside working hours). Doctors who want to write prescriptions online through our department’s online system can access the online prescription writing feature for free by applying to our department. Pharmacists whose online prescription writing ability has been suspended due to coverage can apply to our department. If deemed appropriate by the Administrative Board, they can sign a new contract and resume writing online prescriptions. Doctors whose online and/or manual prescription writing ability has been suspended due to coverage can apply to our department. With the approval of the Administrative Board, they can resume writing prescriptions.

