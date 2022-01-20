Negotiations on Cyprus can only be based on the premise of two separate and sovereign states, President Ersin Tatar said, Kibris Postasi reported.

In an interview with AA news agency, Tatar referred to discussions held by the UN Security Council concerning the report on Cyprus, the Cyprus problem and the reopening of Varosha/Maraş made by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres covering the period of 19 July 2021-15 December 2021.

The president stated that the TRNC has always favoured cooperation for a solution in Cyprus and pointed out that there have been two separate peoples and states in Cyprus for 60 years. Tatar said the following:

“We have put forward a policy with the full support of Turkey to accept two separate sovereign equal states in Cyprus so that we can enter the official negotiation process. We will not enter into federation talks as in the past. The model under the federal roof has been negotiated for 50 years and no result has been achieved. In Cyprus, UN Secretary-General Guterres also sees that without the acceptance of the principles of two equal sovereign states and equal international status, there will be no common ground and therefore a formal negotiation process cannot be started“.

Noting the importance of cooperation between the two separate peoples living side by side on the island, Tatar said that this could be useful in areas such as health, forensic science, the environment and energy. Stressing that there are many people working in “bilateral committees” within the Presidency, Tatar stated that these people work with the Greek Cypriot community on issues that may affect daily life and the North supports this.

Tatar underlined that the Greek Cypriots do not support the work of the bilateral committees with the same sincerity as the TRNC.

