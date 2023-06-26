Monday, 26 June 2023

There is still no electricity running to the new Ercan Airport, former President of the Cyprus Turkish Civil Servants Union (KTAMS) and former Civil Aviation Department employee, Ahmet Kaptan said, Kibris Postasi reports.

He added that there were no meteorological devices installed at the new terminal. A task which should be completed as soon as possible, Kaptan stated.

Kaptan, who was a guest on ‘Sabah Postasi’ broadcast by Kibris Postasi TV, said that, although the new terminal will be opened on July 20, due to deficiencies, flights will continue to land at the old terminal. It takes time to address these problems, he said.

Turkish President Erdogan will open the new airport building on 20 July which marks Peace and Freedom Day.

When asked about the incident of a private plane accidentally landing on the new runway, Kaptan blamed the ongoing problems for the mistake. “What would have happened if President Erdogan’s plane had been sitting on the new runway?”, he asked.

Last week, Kibris Postasi reported that the accidental landing of the private plane, piloted by an Italian pilot, was attributed to pilot error.

It was fortunate that there was nothing on the new airport runway, in which case it could have been disastrous.

Kibris Postasi