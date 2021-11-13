LGC News logo

New UN Special Envoy To Cyprus Arrives Early December

Colin Stewart, who has been appointed by the United Nations Secretary-General as the Special Envoy for Cyprus and the Chief of the Peacekeeping Mission, will visit Cyprus in early December, BRT reported.

According to the Greek Cypriot media, Stewart is expected to come to the island after his predecessor Elizabeth Spehar leaves her post on November 30, and he will meet separately with President Ersin Tatar and President of the Greek Cypriot Administration Nicos Anastasiades immediately after Spehar leaves the island. 

After meeting with the two Cypriot community leaders, Stewart will meet with the heads of diplomatic missions of the countries that play an important role in the Cyprus problem, such as the permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Peace Force members in Cyprus, and then with the political party leaders and non-governmental organisations on both sides.

BRTK

