United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed to the two Cypriot community leaders that Canadian diplomat Colin Stewart, take up the role of Cyprus special representative, BRT reported on Sunday.

The AA correspondent reported that, according to diplomatic sources, Guterres had recommended Canadian diplomat Stewart to the Cypriot community leaders to replace outgoing head of UNFICYP and Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar as the special representative for Cyprus.

If the Cypriot parties approve Colin Stewart, Guterres will have to notify the UN Security Council by letter of his intention to appoint Stewart as Special Representative for Cyprus.

After Guterres’s trilateral meeting with President Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nicos Anastasiades, the appointment of a new special representative came to the fore.

Colin Stewart, who has held various positions within the UN, previously worked as a special envoy for Western Sahara.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General’s temporary Special Adviser for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute, has resigned after being appointed to the board of directors of the oil company Royal Dutch Shell.

BRTK