Tuesday, 5 December 2023

A new Cyprus representative for United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been appointed.

Colombian national Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar has been given the post. According to an early report by Kibris Postasi the Turkish Cypriot side had rejected the last candidate considered for the position, Australian Julie Bishop, on the grounds of her nationality.

Ms Cuellar served as Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2010 to 2018. She also served as head of Colombia’s mission to the UN and was her country’s ambassador to Venezuela.

Kibris Postasi