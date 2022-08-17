Wednesday, 17 August, 2022

Ownership of land belonging to Kyrenia Municipality has been transferred to the Prime Ministry in order to construct a new government building which will house the Motor Vehicle Licencing Office, BRT reported.

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said that there was a bottleneck created by the Motor Vehicles department and especially the licence issuing department, and the tax office and that there was no opportunity for expansion in that building. It was necessary to look elsewhere, he said.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Kyrenia District Governor Sinan Güneş, Mayor Nidai Güngördü and Prime Ministry officials during a visit the State Lotteries Unit in Kyrenia said: “As a result of the consultations and studies we have made since yesterday, we have seen that there is a large car parking space in the area where the driver’s licence inspectors take their exams, as well as in the area where the lottery unit is located“.

Üstel said, “We agreed with our Mayor to create a building that will be more modern and better serve our country and especially in Kyrenia, which is a tourism town and densely populated. Therefore, we will start working from tomorrow and we will have solved this in two or three months [or] as soon as possible. Here, we will bring to our country a complete building where both the driver’s licence section and the driver exams will be held.“

Mayor of Kyrenia Municipality, Nidai Güngördü, thanked the prime minister and reminded that the Vehicle Registration Office operates in the Tax Office in Kyrenia, “Therefore, there is a lot of congestion and citizens have difficulty in getting service. When this issue was conveyed to the Prime Minister, we thought about what could happen, and we thought of designing a building at a suitable point in the terminal area, where both the civil servants will serve in a more comfortable environment and citizens will be served in a more comfortable environment”.

BRTK