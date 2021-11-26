The first and only women’s refuge centre has been moved to a new building in Nicosia, BRT reported.

The new refuge centre, built to EU standards with EU support, will provide high security and modern living facilities to more women.

Mayor of Nicosia Mehmet Harmancı showed Minister of Health Ali Pilli and Minister of Labour and Social Security Koral Çağmanthe around the new facility.

Noting that for the last five year, Nicosia Turkish Municipality (NTM) had been providing protection and support services for women experiencing domestic violence, Harmancı also said that in cooperation with the Side by Side Against Violence Project, he had also called for the implementation of various prevention, support and protection policies stipulated by the Istanbul Convention of the Council of Europe. To that end, work is being undertaken with the relevant stakeholders, he said.

Harmancı said, “This building, which will serve as the only shelter in the country without any discrimination such as region, identity, religion, language, sexual orientation, profession, will be the temporary home of many more women and children compared to the old building. I would like to thank the European Union for financing, all my teammates and those who contributed, I hope that hopes will grow even more from today”.

According to a written statement issued by the NTM, annually, since 2016, approximately 100 women and their children who have experienced domestic violence have been provided with services such as shelter, legal support, psychological support, education, subsistence support, and employment within the scope of the Side by Side Against Violence Project, with the financial support of the European Union. The newly-built shelter opened on Thursday, 25 November, which was International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

BRTK