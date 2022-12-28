Wednesday, 28 December 2022

New Year holiday travel has become a virtual luxury because of the rising costs of airfares, Yeniduzen reports.

For a number of years, holidaymakers from Turkey have preferred North Cyprus as a destination to celebrate New Years.

However, airfares have shot up and a round-trip ticket from Istanbul to Ercan which was 7,500 TL is now almost 9,960 TL.

Anyone wishing to travel to North Cyprus on 29 December can expect to pay between 475 – 505 Euros or 9,300 – 9,960 TL.

The head of the Hoteliers Association Dimağ Caginer, said that even though people had booked one month in advance for New Year flights, arrival numbers had fallen substantially because of high ticket prices. People have decided to stay at home or in Turkey, he said.

