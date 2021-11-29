A New Year’s Market will be set up by Kyrenia Municipality to sell souvenirs, New Year’s cake, cupcake, biscuit, chocolate, candy, lemonade, coffee, toys, books, decorations, BRT reported.

The market is to open on Saturday, 4 December in Barış Park. Applications to set up a stall at the market must be submitted by Wednesday, 1 December in writing to the Kyrenia Municipality Cultural Affairs Branch with a photocopy of the applicant’s ID card.

The market will be open on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December and will host 15 stalls, spaced in accordance with pandemic rules. Priority will be given to associations, charities and non-governmental organizations wishing to set up stalls.

More detailed information can be obtained from (0392) 650 0 100 and 0533 849 89 47.

BRTK