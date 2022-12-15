Thursday, 15 December 2022

“There is a state policy on not leaving the house for the disabled, elderly and chronic patients”, Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Nicosia Turkish Municipality Mayoral Candidate Dr. Sıla Usar İncirli said, Yeniduzen reports.

Dr. İncirli, who was visiting the Cyprus Turkish Orthopedically Disabled Association, met with the Association President Günay Kibrit and signed the association’s “Disabled-Friendly City Consensus”.

She said that she fully expected to be voted in as the new Mayor of Turkish Nicosia Municipality on 26 December.

Dr. İncirli promised to include disabled access and freedom movement for the disabled within every project launched by the municipality.

She stated that disabled people should be included in daily life, and noted that democracy cannot be spoken about in a place where there are no disabled people.

Dr. İncirli pointed out that the association is fighting for equality and stated that there is a state policy in the country to keep the disabled, elderly and chronic patients from leaving their homes, and criticised this. Dr. İncirli said, “Because if these people do not go out on the streets, they have no demand, they do not want roads, pavements, or buses”.

“The participation of the disabled in life is a matter of democracy and equality, this is how we approach the issue”, the mayoral candidate said.

The President of the Orthopedically Disabled Association Günay Kibrit, stated that the association has serious value in terms of disabled people and thanked Dr. İncirli for her visit. He added that he hoped to see her become the next Mayor of North Nicosia Municipality and future leader of the country.

Yeniduzen