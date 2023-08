Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Nicosia municipal authority has published an online survey regarding the introduction of electric scooters in the city, Kibris Postasi reports.

The text of the survey states that Nicosia is becoming increasingly populated and renting an electric scooter might be one way of solving the traffic density problem.

The topic raises questions about parking availability, power points, the suitability of the roads and the safe use of scooters.

