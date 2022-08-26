Friday, 26 August 2022

The Federal Government of Nigeria has advised Nigerians against travelling to Northern Cyprus, citing the human right abuses suffered by Nigerians in the country, Peoples Gazette reported.

On Thursday, the Director-General of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure during the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa

“Think twice before going to Northern Cyprus. We can’t do much for Nigerians there. Our students are being killed daily,” Ms Dabiri-Erewa said. “Some people will tell you that their destinies are abroad but if you want to go, go legally”.

Ms. Dabiri-Erewa also warned that Northern Cyprus, only recognised by Turkey does not have the mechanisms that would enable the federal government to pursue justice for several Nigerian students killed in the TRNC.

This advice came nearly a month after Turkish-based rights group and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), raised concerns over the mass trafficking of young Nigerians, mostly females, to Northern Cyprus on the pretext of educational scholarships.

“There is absolutely no legal framework that protects and assists human trafficking victims and there is no shelter. Hence, victims are often exploited for months with no access to law enforcement. Even in rare cases, they are rescued, they are left with no assistance and protection from the authorities”, said the statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Relations Unit of NAPTIP, Stella Nezan.

Peoples Gazette