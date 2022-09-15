Thursday, 15 September 2022

Urgent measures are needed to address the problem of African students who arrive in North Cyprus and become either the perpetrators or victims of crime, CTP Chairman Tufan Erhürman has said, Yeniduzen reports.

As previously reported, African students, many from Nigeria, are lured to North Cyprus by agencies who promise them the opportunity to work while they study. There have been incidences were some have been kidnapped and forced to work as sex workers. Others have been unable to pay for their tuition because they cannot find employment to help pay for their studies and resort to selling drugs. Some students have died from their involvement in drug dealing.

In his social media post, Erhürman wrote: “It’s a sensitive issue in many ways. But it’s not like it can be passed on by keeping quiet. We can’t ignore it”.

He went on to say that their should be a wide-scale study on this issue regarding the links between security, human rights, equality and discrimination and universities as a matter of urgency.

The problem has only increased because the private education sector is lucrative and attracts investors.

Yeniduzen