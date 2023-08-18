Friday, 18 August 2023

The Breeze nightclub which was the scene of a brutal attack on a British Cypriot man by bouncers has been closed down, Yeniduzen reports.

In a written statement issued on behalf of Onur Tourism, Trade and Industry Limited Partners, Ahmet Noyan stated that “the unfortunate and grave incident that took place in front of the Breeze Club on the morning of 10 August; Hüseyin Mavideniz’s loss of life deeply saddened us“.

Noyan went on to say that this “grave and horrifying incident” was completely indefensible. “We share the pain of his bereaved family with our sincerest feelings, and we state that we will conscientiously provide all kinds of support to his wife and children left behind by the deceased within the framework of the law“.

Noyan continued his written statement as follows: “We would like the public to know that we will do our part to ensure that whoever is guilty of this heinous incident will be held accountable in the face of justice and that we will closely follow the judicial process with our lawyers for the early manifestation of justice”.

He concluded by stating the Onur Tourism had closed the business down in view of the sad and grave event.

Yeniduzen