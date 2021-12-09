Nine people have died from the coronavirus in the first week of December bringing latest death toll to 116, Yeniduzen reported.

Doctors working at the Pandemic Hospital again are reminding the public about the importance of being vaccinated against Covid. Chest Diseases Specialist Dr. Fadime Tülücü that 85 percent of patients in intensive care and those who have died from Covid were elderly and either unvaccinated or had not had their booster vaccination.

Vaccination against the coronavirus is the most effective weapon, he said, calling on the publice to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and to get vaccinated.

Male Patients

Male patients have the highest mortality rates, the rate was “very high” for those in their 70s and 80s, the doctor said.

Stating that the majority of Covid patients were male, Dr Tülücü attributed this to the fact that they smoke more, they are outside more often, and they are less likely to follow the rules of protection.

Another doctor and Chest Diseases Specialist working at the Pandemic Hospital, Dr. Yağmur, added that the belief that “Young people are safe, they can get over it” is wrong and invited everyone to get vaccinated and follow the programme.

