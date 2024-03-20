A list of six people in public office accused of fraud and two people again in pubic office accused of taking bribes all in the fake diploma investigation has been published by Yeniduzen.

These are as follows:

Accused of fraud:

Famagusta Police Chief Barış Sel.

Registrar of Cooperative Companies, Former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security Çelebi Ilık.

Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University General Secretary and Junior Partner Serdal Gündüz.

KSTÜ Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, former UBP Minister Kemal Doğru.

Former Director of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security Meray Doğru.

Former Minister of Labor and Social Security Faiz Sucuoğlu’s Private Secretary Muhittin Özsağlam.

Accused of accepting bribes are: Former YÖDAK member and former vice president Prof. Dr. Mehmet Hasgüler.

YÖDAK President Prof. Dr. Turgay Avci.

Meanwhile in a separate article, Yeniduzen reports that the ongoing “fake diploma and corruption” investigation at Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University has spread to the Security Forces Command (GKK).

Lieutenant Colonel Özgür Alp, who was working at GKK, was arrested within the scope of the ‘fake diploma’ investigation.

Lieutenant Colonel Alp, who was brought to Güzelyurt District Court, was ordered to be detained by the police for two days for investigation purposes.

Yeniduzen