Nisa Hacı aged 13, who is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of Makarios Hospital in Southern Nicosia, remains in a critical condition, Giynik Gazetesi reported.

According to reports, doctors have stopped giving medication in order to assess her condition. However, medical staff have said that that she will remain on a ventilator

According to the Greek Cypriot media Nisa accidentally asphyxiated herself after she lost her balance while exercising on a yoga rope at her home in Kyrenia, following which she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at Nicosia State Hospital but later on in the day, Nisa was transported to the Makarios Children’s Hospital in south Nicosia at the request of her family.

Nisa is the daughter of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Emre Hacı.

Giynik Gazetesi