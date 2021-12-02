There will be no public transport available from Monday unless diesel is supplied by Saturday, President of the Cyprus Turkish Public Transport Association, Menteş Aytaç told Yenidüzen.

He called on the government to address this issue as a matter of urgency.

Aytaç said that it had been reported that the supply tanker had not arrived, while others said that stocks were being hoarded in anticipation of price rises.

The shortage will affect everyone in the public and private sectors including students requiring transport, he warned.

