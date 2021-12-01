There has been no diesel available on the market for the past two days, Gasoline Association President Levent Çağdal has said, Yeniduzen reported. He added that he has no real idea as to when more diesel will arrive on the island.

Çağdal told Yeniduzen that world fuel prices have increased due to the rise in the dollar exchange rate and that distribution companies have been importing products in small lots for the past few months in order to protect profits, and therefore logistics has been disrupted. “Distribution companies want their profit margin to increase”, he said.

Cagdal said, “There are also rights shares. The disruption of imports and logistics is problematic. Farmers say that during the planting period, diesel has not been on the market for two days now, and it is not available from either company”. He argued that the distribution companies, commenting on the fuel shortage, said “there is a storm“, but that this was not the main reason.

Fuel Prices

In the south diesel costs 1.45 Euro (22TL) per litre, in Turkey it costs 11 TL per litre and in North Cyprus the cost is 8.78 TL per litre.

Yeniduzen