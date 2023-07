Monday, 17 July 2023

The Met Office has issued weather warnings regarding the “Cleon’ heat wave, which is affecting the whole of the island, Yeniduzen reports.

Currently, temperatures are between 4 to 7 C above seasonal norms. The public is advised not to stay outdoors in the sun for more than five minutes between midday and 4pm.

Additionally, the risk of forest fires remains high.

Meanwhile, temperatures are set to remain unchanged for the next three days.

Yeniduzen