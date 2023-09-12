Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Spokesperson Aleem Siddique for the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) has said that road construction works in the buffer zone in Pile have not resumed and that no agreement has been reached on the issue.

Regarding the news report in the Turkish Cypriot press yesterday that the road construction works in Pile will start on Monday and an agreement has been reached on this issue, Aleem Siddique stated that the UN Secretary-General’s special representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, continues his contacts with both parties in order to reach an agreement on the issue. “But there is no agreement so far” ,he said.

Making a statement to the Cyprus News Agency (KİPE), Siddique stated that if an agreement is reached on the issue, it will be announced.

Yeniduzen