The TRNC authorities do not know the official numbers of earthquake victims who have come to North Cyprus having lost their homes in Turkey,, nor do they know what aid they will get or how they will live, Yeniduzen reports.

Reportedly the TRNC government has no knowledge of the numbers and the Ministry of the Interior stated that the Disaster and Emergency Management Committee had handed responsibility over to the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia.

When Yeniduzen contacted the Turkish Embassy, it was not able to give official numbers of migrants from Turkey.

It is stated that in the aid tent set up in Nicosia Atatürk Sports Hall, organised in conjunction with AFAD in Turkey, aid such as food and clothing was distributed to approximately 1,200 people from the first day it was set up until 22 February. However. Since then, responsibility of organising aid from the aid tent has been transferred to the Turkish Embassy. From then onwards no reliable data can be shared.In addition, municipalities and non-governmental organisations all over the country are offering assistance to earthquake victims, as it is estimated that the aid offered the Nicosia Sports Hall will be insufficient.

Meanwhile it was reported that the embassy has created a QR Code within the scope of E-Government for those who will require assistance. Earthquake victims who wish to apply for help need to fill in the application form by accessing this QR code via their mobile phones. After filling out the form, earthquake victims can get the help they want after receiving a confirmation message.

Enrolling at School

According to the Ministry of Education, as of February 23, there are 26 earthquake victims enrolled at the schools affiliated to the Vocational Technical Education Department, 280 enrolled at secondary and high schools affiliated to the General Secondary Education Department, 198 are enrolled at the kindergarten and primary school affiliated to the Department of Primary Education, making a total of 504.

In a separate report published later, Yeniduzen writes that a total of 3,721 earthquake victims were recorded in only eight municipalities and the Nicosia region.

