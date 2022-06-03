Friday, 3 June 2022

The President of the Air Traffic Controllers Union (HTKS) Cem Kapısız made a post on social media and asked why the generators are still not working in Ercan Airport, Kibris Postasi reported.

Kapısız stated that the electricity was cut off at the Ercan Air Traffic Control Centre and said, “Only our screens are working. Good thing there is daylight, we work in a little light. No air conditioning, no electricity, no water. If the screens are also turned off, we will not be able to provide service”, he warned.

Kapısız noted that they had given a warning about the dangers last month.

Kibris Postasi