Thursday, 10 March, 2022.

Following a pattern of frequent price increases for fuel, profits for fuel have been fixed temporarily at 0.14 TL + 0.3 TL per litre for fueling facilities per litre, meaning that there will be no price hike at the petrol pumps, for the time being, Yeniduzen reported.

The decision was published in the Official Gazette, so for the meanwhile, there will be no price hikes for fuel as predicted by some news outlets.

Yeniduzen