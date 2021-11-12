There should be no complacency when the number of fully vaccinated people in the country is so low, neurologist and Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Deputy Dr. Sıla Usar İncirli said on social media, Kibris Postasi reported.

She said that coronavirus numbers have increased with the arrival of autumn. And pointed out that the dominant strain of the Covid virus is the Delta variant which is eight times more contagious than the original.

Dr Incirli said, “We have to understand that the information that the coronavirus has a milder course in children, does not cause severe disease, does not kill, is no longer valid with the delta variant“. She noted that the surprising and shocking news has been circulated that even children with coronavirus can have MISC (multisystem inflammatory syndrome), which can affect the lungs, kidneys, brain and heart. “We are in times when we should not feel comfortable at all, and when we should be extremely concerned“, she said.

The belief that Covid does not make children sick no longer holds true, Dr. Incirli said.

“While the rate of fully vaccinated people in our country is so low, the administration treats those who have not been vaccinated as fully vaccinated, while anti-vaccine people still find a platform from which to speak”.

Kibris Postasi