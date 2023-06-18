Sunday, 18 June 2023

There is no space allocated for the police and customs at the new terminal at Ercan Airport, Minister of Public Transport and Works, Erhan Arıklı has admitted, Kibris Postasi reports.

Minister Arıklı stated on TV that while the new Ercan Airport terminal was being constructed, a place for customs and police was forgotten as a result of an error.

Taş-Yapı, owned by Emrullah Turanlı, is the major partner of T&T which built and operates the terminal, and has been embroiled in numerous delays and scandal.

It was announced that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be present at the formal opening of the new terminal on 20 July.

Arıklı stated that there was no place for customs and police in the new building and that this was forgotten during the construction works, adding that “at the first stage, a place for customs and police will be temporarily arranged in the existing building“. Erhan Arıklı noted that, later on, another solution would be found to rectify this mistake.

Kibris Postasi