Thursday, 2 November 2023

The traffic lights at the Eziç junction and at the Zeytinlik junction on the Kyrenia – Alsancak ring road, will not function until 14.00 today, Kibris Postasi reports.

While work is carried out at those junctions, detours will be in place, a police statement said.

“During the works, drivers using the route in question are kindly requested to drive slowly and carefully and to obey traffic signs and signals”, the statement said.

On 23 October, 79-year-old Mehmet Gürtunç lost his life in a traffic accident that occurred at the Eziç junction, when the traffic lights were malfunctioning.

Kibris Postasi