The UK government has added Northern Cyprus to its list of countries and territories with approved proof of vaccination for travel to England and examples of proof of vaccination.

This comes into effect as of 4am on Monday, 10 January. Proof of vaccination will be EU DCC or vaccine certificate.

Approved Vaccines

You must have had a complete course of one of the following vaccines at least 14 days before you arrive in England:

Covaxin

Moderna

Janssen (single dose vaccine)

Novavax (Nuvaxovid and Covovax) – from 4am, Monday 10 January

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Pfizer BioNTech

Sinopharm Beijing

Sinovac-CoronaVac

The day you have your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days.

Formulations of these vaccines, such as AstraZeneca Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaxzevria and Moderna Takeda, also qualify as approved vaccines.

2 dose vaccines

If you were vaccinated with a 2 dose vaccine, or a combination of them, you must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.

This applies in all cases, even if you’ve recently recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity.

Those who have had COVID-19 and have only had one dose of a 2 dose vaccine must follow the rules for unvaccinated arrivals.

For full details click here Gov.UK