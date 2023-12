Friday, 8 December 2023

Deputy Prime Minister, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu was among those officials who opened the Travel Turkey Izmir 2023 Tourism Fair in Izmir yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

In his speech, the deputy prime minister said that tourism numbers in North Cyprus had returned to pre-pandemic figures.

He also made reference to the fact that wide-body jets were now able to land on the new runway at Ercan Airport.

The fair closes on 9 December.

Kibris Postasi