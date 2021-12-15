The GÜNSEL B9 electric car is on display at the Business Design Centre in Islington, North London this week, Londra Gazete reported.

Production of the first car to be designed in North Cyprus is set to begin at the end of 2022, with 40,000 car to be produced by 2027.

The aim is to produce the car in the most environmentally friendly way possible.

Prof. Dr. İrfan Suat Günsel, whose father founded the Near East University in North Cyprus said, “GÜNSEL, beyond everything, is a car that befits the heart of the Mediterranean with its production processes, factory area and environment-friendly features, aside from being electric.

“As the Günsel Family, we have been in the field of education for about 45 years. We are excited about the GÜNSEL, which we engineered by utilising the science production and R&D power of the Near East University and which now is standing out at the world showcase held at the London EV Show”.

The GÜNSEL B9 was first exhibited at the MUSIAD EXPO 2020 Fair in Istanbul on 18-21 November 2020.

The London Ev Show opened at the Business Design Centre in North London on 14 December and ends on 16 December.

Londra Gazete