Friday, 25 February, 2022.

Rapidly unfolding developments between Russia and Ukraine are opening the door to a new humanitarian crisis. While all the world watches this new conflict, there are concerns about the knock on effects of a war on Turkey and consequently on North Cyprus, Yeniduzen writes.

North Cyprus will be adversely affected in terms of an “economic crisis” as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Political scientists, researchers and economists told Yeniduzen that Turkey would be one of the countries to be most affected.

Turkey cooperates with both Russia and Ukraine in many fields, therefore, Turkey’s stance on events and which side it will support, is critical, political scientists have emphasised.

These same experts say that they are very aware of the potential risks of a third world war errupting.

Noting that, as of yesterday, the depreciation of the Turkish Lira had accelerated, economists stated that the cost of this war on North Cyprus would be high.

Pointing out that Turkey could suffer serious losses in the commercial field, the economists said that there may be problems such as shortages and/or high prices on grains, fuel oil, and natural gas.

Yeniduzen