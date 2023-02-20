Monday, 20 February 2023

Five producers from North Cyprus, four of which make dairy products, are taking part in the Dubai Food Fair, Kibris Postasi reports.

Turkish Cypriot companies – Arden Gıda, Avunduk Dairy Products, Altındemir İthalat İhracat Ltd. (Defne Halva), Gülgün Dairy Products and Paksüt Dairy Products Ltd. participated in the Dubai food fair.

Visitors to the North Cyprus stand are being offered samples of dairy products and halvah samples, while a catalogue about other export products from North Cyprus is being distributed to the visitors.

Fair Coordinator and Foreign Relations Officer Gizem Aliskan stated that the effects of the pandemic had passed and said, “We are having a crowded first day. Obviously, the interest in our stand is very high. Our exhibitors are having long conversations with those who visit our stand”.

This is the 16th occasion on which North Cyprus producers have taken part in the fair which was opened to visitors today.

The fair ends on 24 February.

Kibris Postasi