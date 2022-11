Tuesday, 8 November 2022

North Cyprus has a stand at the World Travel Market being held at the ExCel Centre in London’s Docklands between 7-9 November, Kibris Postasi reports.

Tourism Minister Fikri Ataoğlu stated that the UK market is very valuable for Northern Cyprus, “We aim for 2023 to be much better“, he said.

Around 51,000 tourism professionals are expected to visit the fair, which will be attended by approximately 5,000 companies from 182 countries.

Kibris Postasi