Coronavirus case numbers have reached record numbers after 1,001 people, all local, tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, BRT reported today. There were 20,882 tests performed.

The distribution of local cases is as follows:

Nicosia – 434, Kyrenia – 239, Famagusta – 242, Güzelyurt – 50, Iskele – 12 and Lefke – 24.

Currently, there are 5,240 people being treated for the coronavirus, 71 patients are in the Pandemic Centre and 13 patients are in intensive care.

To date, the total recorded number of cases of the coronavirus is 39,371 and there have been 143 deaths linked to the virus.

BRTK