Sunday, 15 May 2022

The North Nicosia Ring Road is closed today for the 1st motorcycle drag race to be held on the dual carriageway between the Nicosia Northern Ring Road Hamitköy roundabout and the Küçük Sanayi roundabout, BRT reported.

The event organised by the Cyprus Turkish Motorcycle Association runs between 8am and 7pm today.

The road will be closed to traffic flow in both directions on the specified dates and times, and that a detour for vehicles coming from Famagusta will be provided through Hamitköy, and a detour for vehicles from Kyrenia will be provided through the Industrial Zone.

Drivers using either detour were asked to drive slowly and carefully for their own safety, and also to obey the traffic signs and markers.

BRTK