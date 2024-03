Occasional showers are expected on tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, the Met Office has forecast.

Temperatures will be around 21-24 C throughout the week, the report says.

The wind will blow moderate from the north, while on Friday and Saturday winds will blow from the south and west, moderate to occasionally strong.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with some light showers, Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy with some showers, and Sunday and Monday will remain partly cloudy.

Kibris Postasi