LGC News logo

Occupied House in Nicosia Collapses

  • 10:38 am

Adobe house collapse - Nicosia

Wednesday, 2 November 2022  

An adobe house on Pençizade Street in Nicosia collapsed at around 6.30 am today, Yeniduzen reports. 

A family, including four children were inside the building, however, they managed to escape unhurt. The mother said that everything happened at once and all she could think of was saving the children.

A car parked at the side of the building and a water tank were damaged.

Police have cordoned off the street and municipal teams are working to clear the debris and help to retrieve the occupants belongings.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook