Wednesday, 2 November 2022

An adobe house on Pençizade Street in Nicosia collapsed at around 6.30 am today, Yeniduzen reports.

A family, including four children were inside the building, however, they managed to escape unhurt. The mother said that everything happened at once and all she could think of was saving the children.

A car parked at the side of the building and a water tank were damaged.

Police have cordoned off the street and municipal teams are working to clear the debris and help to retrieve the occupants belongings.

Yeniduzen