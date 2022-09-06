Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Off-duty members of the UN peacekeeping force UNFICYP have been temporarily banned from visiting the north until a brawl at a Famagusta beach incident is investigated, Phileleftheros reported.

According to the Daily Mail, ten “drunk and ill-disciplined” British soldiers clashed with locals at Glapsides beach in the north, after allegedly damaging two jet skis.

Members of the UN peacekeeping force were accused by locals of attempting to leave without paying in damages estimated to be around €5,000.

The owner of the water sports business telephoned the police after the soldiers said that they did not have enough money to pay him.

Locals and the police ended up chasing the soldiers as they attempted to make a run for it in their UN vehicles.

Phileleftheros