An oil tanker bringing fuel to Teknecik Power Plant has been unable to approach the port due to ‘weather conditions’ and remains anchored offshore, Yeniduzen reported.

Kıb-Tek Board Member Ali Akın Önder said that there was a delay in the analysis of the fuel on the ship at the first stage, so the transfer could not be made.

Önder stated that there is no problem regarding the fuel supply and that the operation will be carried out when weather conditions permit.

However, the former leader of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Union (EL-SEN) Çağlayan Cesurer, has claimed that there is a different reason for the delay.

Cesurer shared on social media yesterday, that the fuel transfer had been delayed because the shipping company that brought fuel to Teknecik Power Plant had not been paid.

Cesurer’s post reads as follows: “The ship that brought fuel to Teknecik Power Plant yesterday evening, did not start the fuel transfer because it could not get its money. It left Teknecik Harbour at noon due to weather conditions. You still continue to buy electricity from AKSA at the dollar rate and sell it at half price. We continue to advance at full speed into a dark future”.

Yeniduzen