Wednesday, 21 December 2022

Refugees who have escaped from war and found themselves behind bars in North Cyprus are not being kept as prisoners while they wait to be deported to Turkey to seek asylum, Yeniduzen reports.

Minister for the Interior Ziya Öztürkler told Yeniduzen that “Refugees are not criminals, this issue is about asylum“.

He said that a workshop about refugees will be organised in January 2023 with the participation of all stakeholders, when changes to the relevant law, which he said was outdated, will be decided.

Öztürkler stated that the plan was to modify the old Nicosia State Prison building, which was left vacant after all inmates were relocated to the new prison.

Refugees can be accommodated there while they wait for deportation to Turkey where they can apply for asylum on the mainland.

Yeniduzen