Sunday, 26 February 2023

Restoration work in Kyrenia Old Harbour has revealed train tracks, Yeniduzen reports.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul said that the old train tracks will give added interest to visitors and the intention was to make them partly visible by constructing a glass floor.

He said that he had spoken to the Ministry of Tourism’s Project Officer who had agreed to the idea.

“In the near future, Kyrenia Old Harbour will be a place that we will all be dying to visit again”.

According to Kibris Genc TV, the train tracks were laid down in 1897 to carry the stones used in the construction of the port and for the restoration of the Cafer Ağa Mosque, which was originally constructed in the 1580’s.

Yeniduzen