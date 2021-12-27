Following studies of positive results for the coronavirus, it has been found that 29 people in North Cyprus have the omicron variant of the coronavirus, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said, Yeniduzen reported.

He urged the public to adhere to the health rules because the omicron variant is known to spread rapidly.

Currently, the omicron variant is being found mainly in young people, most of whom are asymptomatic. Those with symptoms show signs of upper respiratory tract infection, the health minister said.

While symptoms displayed by those with the omicron variant are mild, it is not known how infections will progress, Minister Pilli said. However if there is a rapid increase in case numbers, it will create problems for health services, he said.

The health minister said that it is important to avoid crowded environments and to continue to observe the health rules – masks, social distancing and hygiene.

He also called on those who have not been vaccinated yet against Covid-19, to come forward and get their vaccinations. The minister also reminded those who have yet to have their booster vaccinations to apply to Ministry of Health vaccine centres as soon as possible.

Yeniduzen