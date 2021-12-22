Two cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected locally in North Cyprus, BRT reported.

They were discovered after two people were contacted by the Ministry of Health contact tracing teams.

“As a result of the studies carried out on the cases that were positive with the Omicron variant using detection kits brought from the Republic of Turkey, the Omicron variant was detected in two people in our country”.

A statement from the ministry said, “Two people are under observation in quarantine and all necessary follow ups and tracing are being made regarding their contacts.

The statement also said that neither of the two infected persons had travelled abroad.

A reminder was issued that vaccination was essential protection against the Omicron variant. Those who have not been vaccinated yet, should visit vaccination centres as soon as possible to be vaccinated, while those already vaccinated should get their boosters.

The statement also issued a reminder of the need to follow the mask, social distance and hygiene rules.

BRTK